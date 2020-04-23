3828 N Clay St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

MOVE IN READY



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



$500 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS



NEW NEW NEW! This beautiful 2BR/1BA bungalow has been REMODELED from top to bottom! New windows, new roof, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, fresh paint, new water heater, new wood blinds, and designer kitchen cabinets!



Details:

2BR/1BA

900 Square Feet

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!

Heart of Highlands

LARGE Living Room

Original Hardwood Floors Beautifully Re-stained

Granite Counters in Bathroom and Kitchen

Stainless Steel Appliances

MASSIVE Enclosed Yard - Shared with Neighbors

Off-Street Parking (Ample Street Parking)

Communal Washer/Dryer

Large Storage Unit Included- Fits Snow Gear and so much more!



Nearby coffee shops include Buchi Cafe Cubano and Cherry Bean Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Bacon Social House, Sunny's, and Highland Tap and Burger. Nearby parks include Columbus Park, Chaffee Park, and Rocky Mountain Lake Park. Grocery stores include Tejon Market, Safeway, and King Soopers. With convenient access to I-25, I-70, Federal Blvd, and so much more!



PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (1 max, 40 pound limit).



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.



$1,595 Rent/month - $1,595 Security Deposit



For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and reach out to the leasing contact listed.