3828 N Clay St
Last updated September 20 2019 at 7:45 AM

3828 N Clay St

3828 North Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

3828 North Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
MOVE IN READY

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

$500 OFF RENT FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE INS

NEW NEW NEW! This beautiful 2BR/1BA bungalow has been REMODELED from top to bottom! New windows, new roof, new stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, fresh paint, new water heater, new wood blinds, and designer kitchen cabinets!

Details:
2BR/1BA
900 Square Feet
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION!
Heart of Highlands
LARGE Living Room
Original Hardwood Floors Beautifully Re-stained
Granite Counters in Bathroom and Kitchen
Stainless Steel Appliances
MASSIVE Enclosed Yard - Shared with Neighbors
Off-Street Parking (Ample Street Parking)
Communal Washer/Dryer
Large Storage Unit Included- Fits Snow Gear and so much more!

Nearby coffee shops include Buchi Cafe Cubano and Cherry Bean Coffee. Nearby restaurants include Bacon Social House, Sunny's, and Highland Tap and Burger. Nearby parks include Columbus Park, Chaffee Park, and Rocky Mountain Lake Park. Grocery stores include Tejon Market, Safeway, and King Soopers. With convenient access to I-25, I-70, Federal Blvd, and so much more!

PET FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit per pet (1 max, 40 pound limit).

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric, and Cable/Internet.

$1,595 Rent/month - $1,595 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or text Oliver @ 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com and reach out to the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3828 N Clay St have any available units?
3828 N Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3828 N Clay St have?
Some of 3828 N Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3828 N Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
3828 N Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3828 N Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3828 N Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 3828 N Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 3828 N Clay St offers parking.
Does 3828 N Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3828 N Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3828 N Clay St have a pool?
No, 3828 N Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 3828 N Clay St have accessible units?
No, 3828 N Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 3828 N Clay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3828 N Clay St has units with dishwashers.
