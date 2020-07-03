All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3826 N Clay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3826 N Clay St
Last updated January 11 2020 at 8:55 AM

3826 N Clay St

3826 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3826 Clay Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
MOVE IN READY!

6 - 18 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

This 1950's Charming Denver Home had been split into three individual and unique Condos while offering all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously in the heart of the Highlands and still enjoy the historic character and authenticity from 1950.

Details:
1BR/1BA located in the heart of Denver Highlands
Gorgeous Remodeled Kitchen and Bathroom
Granite Counters
600 Square Feet
Original Hardwood Floors, Beautifully Re-stained
New Windows, New Roof, New Plumbing, New Furnace, New Water Heater, New Blinds
Stainless Steel Frigidaire Kitchen Appliances
Fresh Paint Throughout
Newly Chef-Inspired Kitchen Design
Executive Gas Range with Vented Hood
Off-Street Parking Availability
Ample Street Parking
MASSIVE Enclosed, Shared Yard. Great for Entertaining!
Communal Washer/Dryer Shared Between the 3 Apartment-Homes
Large, Controlled-Access Storage Units for Each Home. Suitable for Bikes and Ski Gear!

Location! Location! Location! Nearby to the notable Buchi Cafe Cubano, Nick's Diner, Park Burger, Williams and Graham, Recess Beer Garden, Little Man Ice Cream, Linger, The Highland Pedestrian Bridge, Highland Park, City of Cuernavaca Park, 5 minutes to I-25, I-70, Federal Blvd, Downtown Denver, and so much more!

DOG FRIENDLY with Owner Approval and $350 Pet Deposit, if applicable (1 max).

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas/Electric and Cable/Internet. Water/Trash Included in Rent!

$1,495 Rent/month - $1,495 Security Deposit

For Showings, call or TEXT Tia @ 415-272-7844 or email Tia@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 N Clay St have any available units?
3826 N Clay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 N Clay St have?
Some of 3826 N Clay St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 N Clay St currently offering any rent specials?
3826 N Clay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 N Clay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 N Clay St is pet friendly.
Does 3826 N Clay St offer parking?
Yes, 3826 N Clay St offers parking.
Does 3826 N Clay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3826 N Clay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 N Clay St have a pool?
No, 3826 N Clay St does not have a pool.
Does 3826 N Clay St have accessible units?
No, 3826 N Clay St does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 N Clay St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3826 N Clay St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St
Denver, CO 80227
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way
Denver, CO 80237
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
LoHi Landing
2910 West 32nd Avenue
Denver, CO 80211
1444 St Paul
1444 Saint Paul St
Denver, CO 80206
M2
4560 S. Balsam Way
Denver, CO 80123

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University