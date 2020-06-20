All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3815 Vallejo St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3815 Vallejo St
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:01 AM

3815 Vallejo St

3815 Vallejo Street · (970) 500-5527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3815 Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80211
Sunnyside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3815 Vallejo St · Avail. Jul 23

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1924 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
3815 Vallejo St Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Remodeled Home with a Garage and Off Street Parking! - Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.

Available for 1 year lease!

Great Sunnyside Highlands Location nearby and close to everything that the Highlands area and Denver have to offer - from the Tennyson St shopping district to LoHi all within blocks.
You will love this beautifully home that features an updated kicthen with quarts counters and stainless steel appliances, finished basement, updated bathroom, and IKEA built wet bar in the basement, large deck, one-car garage, 1 car port & two off-street parking spots!
One basement room is non-conforming.

HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR - To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. *The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.
APPLICATION DETAILS *Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice. *Tenant responsible for all utilities *Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). *Refundable security deposit equal to one month's rent is required.

TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA *Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com *Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. *Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply

Pioneer Property Management
4175 Harlan St. #140 Wheat Ridge, CO 80033
RentMeDenver.com

Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

(RLNE5120450)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Vallejo St have any available units?
3815 Vallejo St has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Vallejo St have?
Some of 3815 Vallejo St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Vallejo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Vallejo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Vallejo St is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 3815 Vallejo St offers parking.
Does 3815 Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3815 Vallejo St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 3815 Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 3815 Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3815 Vallejo St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3815 Vallejo St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
Wellshire Apartments
2499 S Colorado Blvd
Denver, CO 80222
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
Berkshire Apartments
2335 S Race St
Denver, CO 80210
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Hartley Flats
2749 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity