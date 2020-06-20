Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

3815 Vallejo St Available 07/23/20 Beautiful Remodeled Home with a Garage and Off Street Parking! - Property is currently occupied, please do not disturb current occupants.



Available for 1 year lease!



Great Sunnyside Highlands Location nearby and close to everything that the Highlands area and Denver have to offer - from the Tennyson St shopping district to LoHi all within blocks.

You will love this beautifully home that features an updated kicthen with quarts counters and stainless steel appliances, finished basement, updated bathroom, and IKEA built wet bar in the basement, large deck, one-car garage, 1 car port & two off-street parking spots!

One basement room is non-conforming.



HOW TO SCHEDULE A TOUR - To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. *The Zillow 'Request a Tour' option is not currently available.

APPLICATION DETAILS *Property Tour Required with at least 48hrs notice. *Tenant responsible for all utilities *Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person (see application Terms of Agreement for details). *Refundable security deposit equal to one month's rent is required.



TENANT QUALIFICATION CRITERIA *Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required. *Complete criteria is available at: RentMeDenver.com *Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. *Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply



Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.



