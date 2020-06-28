3770 Gilpin St

Amenities
Historic Cole Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 155214
Adjacent to all of the happening, hip RiNo events yet located on a calm friendly street, this home in the Cole neighborhood is a great spot for those who enjoy urban living and appreciate the character of a historic home.
The house has all new appliances, furnace and water heater. The kitchen was completely redone in 2017 which makes cooking and entertaining lots of fun. There is a gas cook top and oven, a dishwasher and a farm house sink. A new front loading washer and dryer are located off of the kitchen, separated by a sliding barn door. There is exposed brick and new wood floors throughout the living and dining area.
There is 1 bedroom down stairs as well as 1 non-conforming bedroom that has mostly been used as an office. Upstairs, there are 2 large rooms (each approx. 12' x 20') and a large closet. The stairs can be closed off from the kitchen with the barn door which allows for the upstairs space to have more of a separation from downstairs.
