Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

3770 Gilpin St

3770 Gilpin Street · No Longer Available
Location

3770 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Historic Cole Neighborhood Home - Property Id: 155214

Adjacent to all of the happening, hip RiNo events yet located on a calm friendly street, this home in the Cole neighborhood is a great spot for those who enjoy urban living and appreciate the character of a historic home.

The house has all new appliances, furnace and water heater. The kitchen was completely redone in 2017 which makes cooking and entertaining lots of fun. There is a gas cook top and oven, a dishwasher and a farm house sink. A new front loading washer and dryer are located off of the kitchen, separated by a sliding barn door. There is exposed brick and new wood floors throughout the living and dining area.

There is 1 bedroom down stairs as well as 1 non-conforming bedroom that has mostly been used as an office. Upstairs, there are 2 large rooms (each approx. 12' x 20') and a large closet. The stairs can be closed off from the kitchen with the barn door which allows for the upstairs space to have more of a separation from downstairs.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/155214p
Property Id 155214

(RLNE5146953)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3770 Gilpin St have any available units?
3770 Gilpin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3770 Gilpin St have?
Some of 3770 Gilpin St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3770 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
3770 Gilpin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3770 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3770 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 3770 Gilpin St offer parking?
No, 3770 Gilpin St does not offer parking.
Does 3770 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3770 Gilpin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3770 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 3770 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 3770 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 3770 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3770 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3770 Gilpin St has units with dishwashers.
