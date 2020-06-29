3765 Steele St

Amenities

Lovely Farmhouse Style Denver Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a great main level kitchen, great room and open floor plan with nice hardwood floors, high end counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home includes Air Conditioning and the washer and dryer are included. Convenient laundry room located upstairs along with 3 of the bedrooms.



Off Street Parking, No Garage. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Owner covers water, sewer and trash. NO SMOKING. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



