All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3765 Steele St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3765 Steele St
Last updated February 7 2020 at 3:38 AM

3765 Steele St

3765 Steele Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3765 Steele Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
new construction
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Lovely Farmhouse Style Denver Home - 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with a great main level kitchen, great room and open floor plan with nice hardwood floors, high end counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home includes Air Conditioning and the washer and dryer are included. Convenient laundry room located upstairs along with 3 of the bedrooms.

Off Street Parking, No Garage. Tenant responsible for Gas/Electricity. Owner covers water, sewer and trash. NO SMOKING. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, Hardwood Floors, New Construction

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3765 Steele St have any available units?
3765 Steele St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3765 Steele St have?
Some of 3765 Steele St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3765 Steele St currently offering any rent specials?
3765 Steele St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3765 Steele St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3765 Steele St is pet friendly.
Does 3765 Steele St offer parking?
Yes, 3765 Steele St offers parking.
Does 3765 Steele St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3765 Steele St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3765 Steele St have a pool?
No, 3765 Steele St does not have a pool.
Does 3765 Steele St have accessible units?
No, 3765 Steele St does not have accessible units.
Does 3765 Steele St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3765 Steele St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Infinity Lohi
2298 W 28th Ave
Denver, CO 80211
136 S Penn
136 S Pennsylvania St
Denver, CO 80209
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Bespoke Uptown
East 17th Avenue and Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street
Denver, CO 80203
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Parc at Cherry Creek
7555 E Warren Dr
Denver, CO 80231

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University