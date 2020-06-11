All apartments in Denver
Last updated April 12 2019 at 9:53 AM

3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D

3735 E Ellsworth Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3735 E Ellsworth Ave, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Updated 2 Bed /2 Bath in Cherry Creek!!!! - Heres your opportunity to rent in Cherry Creek!!! This immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom property has been beautifully updated and cared for. Being a corner unit, this home has an abundance of natural light and a spacious living area allowing ample room for entertaining. The charming kitchen features light cabinetry, Frigidaire Gallery appliances, and a gas range cooktop. Each of the large bedrooms has newly installed, luxurious carpet and an en suite bathroom making hosting guests a breeze. This impressive home also has UV Protectant privacy windows, a new Electrolux washer and dryer, a two-car attached garage, a utility/storage room, and is located within close proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Dont miss your chance to call this home-it won't last long!!!

**PER HOA REGULATIONS NO PETS ARE ALLOWED**

Call TODAY to schedule a showing!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Rentals, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com/rentals

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company. Walters & Company is an Equal Housing Provider.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4743594)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D have any available units?
3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D have?
Some of 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D currently offering any rent specials?
3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D pet-friendly?
No, 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D offer parking?
Yes, 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D offers parking.
Does 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D have a pool?
No, 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D does not have a pool.
Does 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D have accessible units?
No, 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D does not have accessible units.
Does 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D does not have units with dishwashers.
