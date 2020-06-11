3735 E. Ellsworth Ave. #D

Amenities

Updated 2 Bed /2 Bath in Cherry Creek!!!! - Heres your opportunity to rent in Cherry Creek!!! This immaculate two bedroom, two bathroom property has been beautifully updated and cared for. Being a corner unit, this home has an abundance of natural light and a spacious living area allowing ample room for entertaining. The charming kitchen features light cabinetry, Frigidaire Gallery appliances, and a gas range cooktop. Each of the large bedrooms has newly installed, luxurious carpet and an en suite bathroom making hosting guests a breeze. This impressive home also has UV Protectant privacy windows, a new Electrolux washer and dryer, a two-car attached garage, a utility/storage room, and is located within close proximity to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Dont miss your chance to call this home-it won't last long!!!



**PER HOA REGULATIONS NO PETS ARE ALLOWED**



No Pets Allowed



