3707 Mariposa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Available 06/23/20 Executive Home in LoHi - Property Id: 293477



NO PETS. Executive home with 3BR plus office/3.5BA/3200SF and loaded with upgrades. As you enter you'll see beautiful Red Oak wood floors throughout including the staircase to the second floor, LR with gas fireplace, den/office with custom made shelves, half bath, dining area and kitchen with Quartz counters and SS appliances. Upstairs is the Master Suite with private deck, soaker tub and walk-in closet, second bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet plus the laundry room with washer/dryer. The finished LL has light grey laminate wood floors in the family room/workout area complete with wet bar and wine fridge. Additional features include zoned central air with additional units in the upstairs bedrooms, fenced back patio, small front yard with sprinkler system, ceiling fans, two car detached garage plus ample street parking, rooftop deck with amazing views, and more. Great location close to world-class shopping, dining, art galleries, entertainment and minutes to downtown.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/293477

Property Id 293477



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5829817)