Denver, CO
3707 Mariposa Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3707 Mariposa Street

3707 Mariposa Street · (720) 623-7812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3707 Mariposa Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3.5 baths, $5950 · Avail. Jun 23

$5,950

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available 06/23/20 Executive Home in LoHi - Property Id: 293477

NO PETS. Executive home with 3BR plus office/3.5BA/3200SF and loaded with upgrades. As you enter you'll see beautiful Red Oak wood floors throughout including the staircase to the second floor, LR with gas fireplace, den/office with custom made shelves, half bath, dining area and kitchen with Quartz counters and SS appliances. Upstairs is the Master Suite with private deck, soaker tub and walk-in closet, second bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet plus the laundry room with washer/dryer. The finished LL has light grey laminate wood floors in the family room/workout area complete with wet bar and wine fridge. Additional features include zoned central air with additional units in the upstairs bedrooms, fenced back patio, small front yard with sprinkler system, ceiling fans, two car detached garage plus ample street parking, rooftop deck with amazing views, and more. Great location close to world-class shopping, dining, art galleries, entertainment and minutes to downtown.
Property Id 293477

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3707 Mariposa Street have any available units?
3707 Mariposa Street has a unit available for $5,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3707 Mariposa Street have?
Some of 3707 Mariposa Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3707 Mariposa Street currently offering any rent specials?
3707 Mariposa Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3707 Mariposa Street pet-friendly?
No, 3707 Mariposa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3707 Mariposa Street offer parking?
Yes, 3707 Mariposa Street does offer parking.
Does 3707 Mariposa Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3707 Mariposa Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3707 Mariposa Street have a pool?
No, 3707 Mariposa Street does not have a pool.
Does 3707 Mariposa Street have accessible units?
No, 3707 Mariposa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3707 Mariposa Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3707 Mariposa Street has units with dishwashers.
