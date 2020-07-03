3657 Xanthia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don't miss this gorgeous 3 BDR Stapleton Home. It is urban neighborhood living at it's best. Close to everything! Walk to Parks, Public transportation, minutes to shopping and restaurants. The house has been beautifully cared for. Feels new. Hardwood floors go throughout the main level. The open floor plan has wonderfully connected spaces. Tons of natural light throughout the day. Upstairs the bedrooms are bright and roomy with large closets.The master suite has a large bathroom and walk in closet, The basement is fully finished, has a wet bar and can be used either as a family room or possibly a 4th bedroom. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs! There is a large 2 car garage and the back yard is fenced and easy care.