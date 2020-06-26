All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

3653 Lipan Street

3653 Lipan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3653 Lipan Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 3 BR 3.5 BA in the Denver Highlands! HOT TUB! - Property Id: 12033

Accepting applications and showings now through June 15th. Tenant decision on June 15th. The home is currently for sale as well so check out current photos on any of the APPs.

Amazing house for rent! It is located in the Denver Highlands just 6 blocks from Highland Tavern, 2 blocks from Denver Deep Dish and a bunch of new restaurants opening. It has a BRAND NEW kitchen, cabinets, appliances EVERYTHING, new floors downstairs, new bathroom tile downstairs and a great set up for roommates or a family with children. I prefer to rent it furnished but can make it empty as well.

GREAT location. 1 mile to Coors Field, .7 miles to Little Man, .5 miles from Prost and Root Down and 1.0m from Union Station.

Stats:
3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms
Entire upstairs master suite with AMAZING 5 piece master bath, sitting room/office, 60in TV, gas fire place
Back yard
HOT TUB!
1 car over sized garage
Basement storage room
Upstairs patio
Sonos surround sound throughout the house.
Will consider a dog only.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12033
Property Id 12033

(RLNE4930001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3653 Lipan Street have any available units?
3653 Lipan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3653 Lipan Street have?
Some of 3653 Lipan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3653 Lipan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3653 Lipan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3653 Lipan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3653 Lipan Street is pet friendly.
Does 3653 Lipan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3653 Lipan Street offers parking.
Does 3653 Lipan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3653 Lipan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3653 Lipan Street have a pool?
No, 3653 Lipan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3653 Lipan Street have accessible units?
No, 3653 Lipan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3653 Lipan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3653 Lipan Street has units with dishwashers.
