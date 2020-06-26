3653 Lipan Street

Amenities
Available 07/01/19 3 BR 3.5 BA in the Denver Highlands! HOT TUB! - Property Id: 12033
Accepting applications and showings now through June 15th. Tenant decision on June 15th. The home is currently for sale as well so check out current photos on any of the APPs.
Amazing house for rent! It is located in the Denver Highlands just 6 blocks from Highland Tavern, 2 blocks from Denver Deep Dish and a bunch of new restaurants opening. It has a BRAND NEW kitchen, cabinets, appliances EVERYTHING, new floors downstairs, new bathroom tile downstairs and a great set up for roommates or a family with children. I prefer to rent it furnished but can make it empty as well.
GREAT location. 1 mile to Coors Field, .7 miles to Little Man, .5 miles from Prost and Root Down and 1.0m from Union Station.
Stats:
3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms
Entire upstairs master suite with AMAZING 5 piece master bath, sitting room/office, 60in TV, gas fire place
Back yard
HOT TUB!
1 car over sized garage
Basement storage room
Upstairs patio
Sonos surround sound throughout the house.
Will consider a dog only.
