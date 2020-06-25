3644 Quivas St #2

Amenities

in unit laundry furnished

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

- PRICE REDUCTION!!!! Absolutely stunning home in the hot neighborhood of lohi!! enjoy the finest finishes, the best use of space and wonderful location! this one has it all! all high end appliances are included, including a washer and dryer. quartz countertops, designer cabinets and fixtures through out the home! The master suite is like a private retreat with wonderful office area just outside. the powder room is a show piece all on its own! this is luxury at its best! the basement is a raised basement with big windows and plenty of light! walk to everything lohi has to offer, parks, restaurants, shops, a short bike ride to lodo! book your showing today! OWNER WILL LEASE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.



(RLNE4913213)