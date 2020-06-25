All apartments in Denver
3644 Quivas St #2

Location

3644 Quivas Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
- PRICE REDUCTION!!!! Absolutely stunning home in the hot neighborhood of lohi!! enjoy the finest finishes, the best use of space and wonderful location! this one has it all! all high end appliances are included, including a washer and dryer. quartz countertops, designer cabinets and fixtures through out the home! The master suite is like a private retreat with wonderful office area just outside. the powder room is a show piece all on its own! this is luxury at its best! the basement is a raised basement with big windows and plenty of light! walk to everything lohi has to offer, parks, restaurants, shops, a short bike ride to lodo! book your showing today! OWNER WILL LEASE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED.

(RLNE4913213)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3644 Quivas St #2 have any available units?
3644 Quivas St #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3644 Quivas St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
3644 Quivas St #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3644 Quivas St #2 pet-friendly?
No, 3644 Quivas St #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3644 Quivas St #2 offer parking?
No, 3644 Quivas St #2 does not offer parking.
Does 3644 Quivas St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3644 Quivas St #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3644 Quivas St #2 have a pool?
No, 3644 Quivas St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 3644 Quivas St #2 have accessible units?
No, 3644 Quivas St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3644 Quivas St #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3644 Quivas St #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3644 Quivas St #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3644 Quivas St #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
