All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3630 Alice Pl..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3630 Alice Pl.
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

3630 Alice Pl.

3630 West Alice Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Berkeley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3630 West Alice Place, Denver, CO 80211
Berkeley

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3630 Alice Pl. Available 11/08/19 Perfect locale 3 Bed/2Bath Single Family Home in Berkeley Neighborhood!! Available 11/8/19! - To schedule a showing of this unit, contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488

Available November 8th is this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with a nonconforming room that can be used as another bedroom or an office! Located on Lowell Blvd and 46th Ave!

This beautiful unit comes with living room, family room, wood flooring throughout, finished basement, fenced yard, detached storage, and a manual 1 car detached car garage! Kitchen amenities include a refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and washer and dryer!

Rent is $1,995.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,995.00 required for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond for minimal move in cost!

Tenant are responsible for all utilities!

Dogs are allowed at this property with an additional $50.00 pet rent plus $200.00 pet deposit PER dog.

There is a $50 application fee required PER adult aged 18 or older. Approved applicants will be required to pay a flat one-time $60 administrative fee due at the time of move in.

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5111053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 Alice Pl. have any available units?
3630 Alice Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 Alice Pl. have?
Some of 3630 Alice Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 Alice Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3630 Alice Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 Alice Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 Alice Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 3630 Alice Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 3630 Alice Pl. offers parking.
Does 3630 Alice Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3630 Alice Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 Alice Pl. have a pool?
No, 3630 Alice Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 3630 Alice Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3630 Alice Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 Alice Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3630 Alice Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pembrooke on the Green
10700 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Asbury Plaza Apartments
5170 E Asbury Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Solana Stapleton Apartments
11700 East 26th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
Alton Green Apartments
8965 E Florida Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210
Griffis North Union
2975 Huron Street
Denver, CO 80202
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Acoma
816 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University