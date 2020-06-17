Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3630 Alice Pl. Available 11/08/19 Perfect locale 3 Bed/2Bath Single Family Home in Berkeley Neighborhood!! Available 11/8/19! - To schedule a showing of this unit, contact Mavi Unlimited at 720.571.7488



Available November 8th is this cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, with a nonconforming room that can be used as another bedroom or an office! Located on Lowell Blvd and 46th Ave!



This beautiful unit comes with living room, family room, wood flooring throughout, finished basement, fenced yard, detached storage, and a manual 1 car detached car garage! Kitchen amenities include a refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher and washer and dryer!



Rent is $1,995.00 per month and there is a minimum of $1,995.00 required for the security deposit or ask about our Surety Bond for minimal move in cost!



Tenant are responsible for all utilities!



Dogs are allowed at this property with an additional $50.00 pet rent plus $200.00 pet deposit PER dog.



There is a $50 application fee required PER adult aged 18 or older. Approved applicants will be required to pay a flat one-time $60 administrative fee due at the time of move in.



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $60 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to admin@maviunlimited.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5111053)