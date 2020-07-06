363 Cherokee St

Amenities
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE
This great duplex is packed with charm. 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, great kitchen, private backyard and patio, A/C, washer/dryer. Walk to award winning restaurants, bars and shopping. Quick access to the highway if you commute... no need for a car if you work at Denver Health and public transportation is easy access Downtown Denver.
Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling included with rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.
Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites
Amenities: A/C, Washer, Dryer, Private Backyard, Hardwood Floors