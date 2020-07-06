All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:44 AM

363 Cherokee St

363 Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

363 Cherokee Street, Denver, CO 80223
Baker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FACETIME AND VIDEO TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST – PLEASE INQUIRE TO SCHEDULE

This great duplex is packed with charm. 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, great kitchen, private backyard and patio, A/C, washer/dryer. Walk to award winning restaurants, bars and shopping. Quick access to the highway if you commute... no need for a car if you work at Denver Health and public transportation is easy access Downtown Denver.

Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling included with rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites

Amenities: A/C, Washer, Dryer, Private Backyard, Hardwood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 363 Cherokee St have any available units?
363 Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 363 Cherokee St have?
Some of 363 Cherokee St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 363 Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
363 Cherokee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 363 Cherokee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 363 Cherokee St is pet friendly.
Does 363 Cherokee St offer parking?
No, 363 Cherokee St does not offer parking.
Does 363 Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 363 Cherokee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 363 Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 363 Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 363 Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 363 Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 363 Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
No, 363 Cherokee St does not have units with dishwashers.

