363 Cherokee St

This great duplex is packed with charm. 2 bed, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, great kitchen, private backyard and patio, A/C, washer/dryer. Walk to award winning restaurants, bars and shopping. Quick access to the highway if you commute... no need for a car if you work at Denver Health and public transportation is easy access Downtown Denver.



Water, Sewer, Trash, Recycling included with rent. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. Dog friendly, No cats please. No Smoking. Other utilities are the tenant's responsibility. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



