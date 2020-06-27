All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:06 AM

3625 Vine Street

3625 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3625 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available for move in now!

Updates throughout! Almost 2000 finished square feet. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Open layout - tons of natural light! Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors. Finished basement with egress window, family room, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Plenty of storage space in the basement! Central A/C. 1-car detached garage. Professionally landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Amazing location across the street from Russell Square Park, minutes to coffee shops, restaurants and the new light-rail station to DIA! Truly a must see home!

*Dog(s) may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for the 2nd.

*No smokers.

*If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Vine Street have any available units?
3625 Vine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Vine Street have?
Some of 3625 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Vine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Vine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 Vine Street is pet friendly.
Does 3625 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 3625 Vine Street offers parking.
Does 3625 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3625 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 3625 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 3625 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
