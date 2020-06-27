3625 Vine Street

Amenities
Available for move in now!
Updates throughout! Almost 2000 finished square feet. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Open layout - tons of natural light! Gourmet kitchen with slab granite counters, maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors. Finished basement with egress window, family room, bedroom and 3/4 bath. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Plenty of storage space in the basement! Central A/C. 1-car detached garage. Professionally landscaped yard with sprinkler system. Amazing location across the street from Russell Square Park, minutes to coffee shops, restaurants and the new light-rail station to DIA! Truly a must see home!
*Dog(s) may be acceptable with an additional deposit of $500 for the 1st pet and $300 for the 2nd.
*No smokers.
*If the property comes with a washer/dryer and/or ice maker they are there for your use and convenience but may not be repaired or replaced should they no longer function.
Contact us to schedule a showing.