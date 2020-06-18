All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

3601 Adams St

3601 North Adams Street · No Longer Available
Location

3601 North Adams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/233c6c405b ---- 3 bed, 2 bath home with nice floor plan and large fenced backyard. Just minutes from LODO, City Park and the Denver Zoo and easy access to the new A Line for Light Rail and DIA. Brick home with hardwood floors, crown molding, updated kitchen and a nice master suite. Washer and Dryer included. Great corner lot with alley access to the backyard and parking. Available mid-July. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable with Pet rent/fee, no cats please. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Large Fenced Yard Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3601 Adams St have any available units?
3601 Adams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3601 Adams St have?
Some of 3601 Adams St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3601 Adams St currently offering any rent specials?
3601 Adams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3601 Adams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3601 Adams St is pet friendly.
Does 3601 Adams St offer parking?
Yes, 3601 Adams St offers parking.
Does 3601 Adams St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3601 Adams St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3601 Adams St have a pool?
No, 3601 Adams St does not have a pool.
Does 3601 Adams St have accessible units?
No, 3601 Adams St does not have accessible units.
Does 3601 Adams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3601 Adams St does not have units with dishwashers.

