3601 Adams St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/233c6c405b ---- 3 bed, 2 bath home with nice floor plan and large fenced backyard. Just minutes from LODO, City Park and the Denver Zoo and easy access to the new A Line for Light Rail and DIA. Brick home with hardwood floors, crown molding, updated kitchen and a nice master suite. Washer and Dryer included. Great corner lot with alley access to the backyard and parking. Available mid-July. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable with Pet rent/fee, no cats please. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Large Fenced Yard Off Street Parking