3601 Adams St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/233c6c405b ---- 3 bed, 2 bath home with nice floor plan and large fenced backyard. Just minutes from LODO, City Park and the Denver Zoo and easy access to the new A Line for Light Rail and DIA. Brick home with hardwood floors, crown molding, updated kitchen and a nice master suite. Washer and Dryer included. Great corner lot with alley access to the backyard and parking. Available mid-July. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable with Pet rent/fee, no cats please. Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawn care. Dog friendly, No cats please. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website. Large Fenced Yard Off Street Parking