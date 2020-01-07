Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill dogs allowed pet friendly

360 King Street Available 09/15/19 Super Eclectic Historic Victorian Perfect for Multiple Roommates - Once owned by PT Barnum (of circus fame), this 1878 Victorian has retained all of its historic charm and style. Foyer/mudroom opens to hardwood floored living space, original paneled ceilings, and wrought iron fireplace. Sunroom/atrium has gorgeous stained glass ceilings and high windows. Original ornate plaster work covers the walls. Funky kitchen has lots of room to prep with a side "scullery", and built in dining area. Split barn doors open to a patio perfect for grilling. Main floor is finished with a bedroom/office and a library/additional flex space. Second floor has master, full bath, and bunkroom with private patio. A walkout basement has a 4th bedroom with private living space, bathroom, kitchenette, and extra large room that could serve as a 5th bedroom/studio. The backyard has mature trees, back patio, and even a children's playhouse. This home is perfect for a cool group of friends to share a piece of Denver history. Additional rent for groups with more then 4 adults.



(RLNE4261244)