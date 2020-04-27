3576 Forest Street

Amenities
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath near GREAT Schools in Park Hill - Come see this great 2 bed 1 bath duplex unit near Stapleton. Close to downtown, City Park, Denver Zoo, Stapleton restaurants and shopping!
Nearby schools include Watch-care Academy, Smith Elementary School and Stedman Elementary School.
The closest grocery stores are Lee Hing, Park Hill Supermarket and Spinelli's Market.
Nearby coffee shops include Commonwealth Coffee Roasters.
3576 Forest St is near Skyland Park, J. Langston Boyd Park and Martin Luther King Park.
There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. 3576 Forest St is very bikeable, biking is convenient for most trips
This Home Features:
Handicap Accessibility
Lot of Windows
Patio and Yard
Washer & Dryer
1 Dog Allowed
-Rental Terms -
Rent - $1350
Application Fee - $35
Security Deposit - $1350
For more information or to schedule a showing please contact Andy Hoss at andy.hoss@realatlas.com or text at 319-431-8909
(RLNE4400222)