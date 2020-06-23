357 Zenobia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool garage media room

Available NOW for rent. For short term 5 month lease to END in June 2019. The basement, with a separate entrance, is being remodeled during work hours 9-5 M-F, February through April. The area for rent is the entire upper level in this house with 3 beds 1 full bath. This area has been beautifully remodeled with new carpet, hardwood floors, granite, SS appliances, new paint, washer, and dryer. Big back yard. 2 car garage. No pets please. A lot of shopping and dining nearby. Belmar is only 2 miles away with King Soopers, Whole Foods, Target, movie theater, plus much more shops. Barnum Rec Center is 6 min away with outdoor pool, large park, and playground. Quick access to 6th Ave. The refundable security deposit equal to 1 months rent. $7/month p/r fee to report rent to credit bureaus and build credit with rent payment. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying & pasting this link: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery