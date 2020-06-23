All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

357 Zenobia St

357 Zenobia Street · No Longer Available
Location

357 Zenobia Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum West

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
Available NOW for rent. For short term 5 month lease to END in June 2019. The basement, with a separate entrance, is being remodeled during work hours 9-5 M-F, February through April. The area for rent is the entire upper level in this house with 3 beds 1 full bath. This area has been beautifully remodeled with new carpet, hardwood floors, granite, SS appliances, new paint, washer, and dryer. Big back yard. 2 car garage. No pets please. A lot of shopping and dining nearby. Belmar is only 2 miles away with King Soopers, Whole Foods, Target, movie theater, plus much more shops. Barnum Rec Center is 6 min away with outdoor pool, large park, and playground. Quick access to 6th Ave. The refundable security deposit equal to 1 months rent. $7/month p/r fee to report rent to credit bureaus and build credit with rent payment. IMPORTANT USE INSTRUCTIONS BELOW TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS* Schedule a showing by copying & pasting this link: https://showmojo.com/adec34534e/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Zenobia St have any available units?
357 Zenobia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 357 Zenobia St have?
Some of 357 Zenobia St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Zenobia St currently offering any rent specials?
357 Zenobia St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Zenobia St pet-friendly?
No, 357 Zenobia St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 357 Zenobia St offer parking?
Yes, 357 Zenobia St does offer parking.
Does 357 Zenobia St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 357 Zenobia St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Zenobia St have a pool?
Yes, 357 Zenobia St has a pool.
Does 357 Zenobia St have accessible units?
No, 357 Zenobia St does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Zenobia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Zenobia St does not have units with dishwashers.
