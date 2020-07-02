All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3556 South Ivanhoe Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3556 South Ivanhoe Street
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM

3556 South Ivanhoe Street

3556 South Ivanhoe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Southmoor Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3556 South Ivanhoe Street, Denver, CO 80237
Southmoor Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Posh 3 Bed Town Home for Rent Just North of Tech Center! - This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome in Southmoor Park is available to rent now!! Located right at Hampden and I-25 in a gorgeous community! You can't beat the location!! Just north of the Tech Center and just south of Denver!!! Super close to University Hills, Thomas Jefferson High School, Wellshire Golf Course, Cherry Creek Reservoir, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and more!!

Amazing layout! Large open floor plan! Over 2000 square feet!! Attached 1 car garage. Fresh coat of paint throughout!! Brand new appliances! Lovely kitchen with breakfast nook! Enjoy a private patio backed to the gated community! Fireplace and A/C. Huge bedrooms with walk-in closets!! You'll have to come see this house yourself to see all of its great features!!

Amenities include: Clubhouse, Grounds Maintenance, Community Outdoor Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Insurance, Snow Removal

Rent is $1,950/month with an additional $250 per month for water, sewer, gas, and trash. Electricity is billed separately. Renter's Insurance required.

Pets negotiable.

To schedule a viewing, please email or call/text us today at 720-442-0321

Sign by January 1st to receive $25 back on your application fee!

For any other questions email us or call/text us at 720-722-8495

https://www.intouchcolorado.com/vacancies/

(RLNE3695597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3556 South Ivanhoe Street have any available units?
3556 South Ivanhoe Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3556 South Ivanhoe Street have?
Some of 3556 South Ivanhoe Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3556 South Ivanhoe Street currently offering any rent specials?
3556 South Ivanhoe Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3556 South Ivanhoe Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3556 South Ivanhoe Street is pet friendly.
Does 3556 South Ivanhoe Street offer parking?
Yes, 3556 South Ivanhoe Street offers parking.
Does 3556 South Ivanhoe Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3556 South Ivanhoe Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3556 South Ivanhoe Street have a pool?
Yes, 3556 South Ivanhoe Street has a pool.
Does 3556 South Ivanhoe Street have accessible units?
No, 3556 South Ivanhoe Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3556 South Ivanhoe Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3556 South Ivanhoe Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Venue on 16th
2900 E 16th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University