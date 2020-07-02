3556 South Ivanhoe Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Posh 3 Bed Town Home for Rent Just North of Tech Center! - This fantastic 3 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom townhome in Southmoor Park is available to rent now!! Located right at Hampden and I-25 in a gorgeous community! You can't beat the location!! Just north of the Tech Center and just south of Denver!!! Super close to University Hills, Thomas Jefferson High School, Wellshire Golf Course, Cherry Creek Reservoir, grocery stores, entertainment, restaurants, and more!!



Amazing layout! Large open floor plan! Over 2000 square feet!! Attached 1 car garage. Fresh coat of paint throughout!! Brand new appliances! Lovely kitchen with breakfast nook! Enjoy a private patio backed to the gated community! Fireplace and A/C. Huge bedrooms with walk-in closets!! You'll have to come see this house yourself to see all of its great features!!



Amenities include: Clubhouse, Grounds Maintenance, Community Outdoor Pool, Exterior Maintenance w/ Roof, Insurance, Snow Removal



Rent is $1,950/month with an additional $250 per month for water, sewer, gas, and trash. Electricity is billed separately. Renter's Insurance required.



Pets negotiable.



