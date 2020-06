Amenities

Live at Washington Park! - This condo is a part of the Washington park manor condominiums, Right at Alameda and Downing! This one bed, one bathroom home is one of the most popular locations in the state - Wash park - with lakes and ponds, walking trails, and nature just across the street, you can live the Coloradan life in the best way possible! Covered parking space and all utilities included except for electricity.



