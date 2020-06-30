352 North Clarkson street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,919 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is on street parking. Please note, the garage IS NOT included.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Alamo Placita Park. Also nearby are Safeway, King Soopers, Whole Foods, Cherry Creek Shopping District, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Broadway, or 6th St.



Nearby schools include Dora Moore Elementary School, Dora Moore Middle School, and East High School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)



Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.



Contact us to schedule a showing.