Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:50 PM

352 North Clarkson street

352 Clarkson Street ·
Location

352 Clarkson Street, Denver, CO 80218
Speer

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,545

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1919 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 1,919 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, lots of natural light, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, and a partly finished basement. Parking for this property is on street parking. Please note, the garage IS NOT included.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Alamo Placita Park. Also nearby are Safeway, King Soopers, Whole Foods, Cherry Creek Shopping District, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25, Broadway, or 6th St.

Nearby schools include Dora Moore Elementary School, Dora Moore Middle School, and East High School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes trash, recycling, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 North Clarkson street have any available units?
352 North Clarkson street has a unit available for $2,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 North Clarkson street have?
Some of 352 North Clarkson street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 North Clarkson street currently offering any rent specials?
352 North Clarkson street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 North Clarkson street pet-friendly?
No, 352 North Clarkson street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 352 North Clarkson street offer parking?
Yes, 352 North Clarkson street offers parking.
Does 352 North Clarkson street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 352 North Clarkson street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 North Clarkson street have a pool?
No, 352 North Clarkson street does not have a pool.
Does 352 North Clarkson street have accessible units?
No, 352 North Clarkson street does not have accessible units.
Does 352 North Clarkson street have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 North Clarkson street does not have units with dishwashers.
