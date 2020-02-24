351 Hudson Street

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,200 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. The main floor master bathroom has been fully remodeled and features a large European soaking bathtub. This home includes a partially finished basement that offers a large family room, 2 bedrooms, a half bath, and a office. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, vaulted ceilings, an advanced security system wired throughout the home, and a front load washer and dryer. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage along with a 2 car driveway.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the large covered back patio, porch, fenced yard, or garden. The yard also features a large play structure. Within walking distance are biking and walking trails such as Robinson Park, Kramer Park, City Park, and Crostmore Park. Also nearby are The Denver Zoo, Nature & Science Museum, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many other shopping and dining options.



Small- medium pets considered with owner approval and pet deposit.



Sorry, no utilities are included.



