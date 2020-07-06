All apartments in Denver
3471 S Holly St

3471 South Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

3471 South Holly Street, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3471 S Holly St Available 05/11/20 ** Live Happy on Holly** - Welcome to your new magical land, it has been waiting just for you. When you venture into your very own exclusive yard, you'll find plenty of room to frolic and play. As you walk into your home, you will find an open living room and dining room for all your royal guests. The home is equipped with hardwood floors throughout, newer appliances, and additional storage in the laundry room. Slumber away like sleeping beauty in your 3 dreamy bedrooms made just for you. After the long hours of work you can wash up in your personal bath. You'll also have easy access to I-25. You are close to DTC for your busy business work days and 15 minutes away to take a carriage ride in downtown. Close to home you will be surrounded by a magical world.

~Start your fairy tale story today~

Additional Lease Terms:
*12 Month Lease
*Dogs and cats WELCOME with additional pet rent/deposit
*Tenant pays gas and electric
*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks
*Tenant must maintain renters insurance

(RLNE4051273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3471 S Holly St have any available units?
3471 S Holly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3471 S Holly St have?
Some of 3471 S Holly St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3471 S Holly St currently offering any rent specials?
3471 S Holly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3471 S Holly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3471 S Holly St is pet friendly.
Does 3471 S Holly St offer parking?
No, 3471 S Holly St does not offer parking.
Does 3471 S Holly St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3471 S Holly St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3471 S Holly St have a pool?
No, 3471 S Holly St does not have a pool.
Does 3471 S Holly St have accessible units?
No, 3471 S Holly St does not have accessible units.
Does 3471 S Holly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3471 S Holly St does not have units with dishwashers.

