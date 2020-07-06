Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3471 S Holly St Available 05/11/20 ** Live Happy on Holly** - Welcome to your new magical land, it has been waiting just for you. When you venture into your very own exclusive yard, you'll find plenty of room to frolic and play. As you walk into your home, you will find an open living room and dining room for all your royal guests. The home is equipped with hardwood floors throughout, newer appliances, and additional storage in the laundry room. Slumber away like sleeping beauty in your 3 dreamy bedrooms made just for you. After the long hours of work you can wash up in your personal bath. You'll also have easy access to I-25. You are close to DTC for your busy business work days and 15 minutes away to take a carriage ride in downtown. Close to home you will be surrounded by a magical world.



~Start your fairy tale story today~



Additional Lease Terms:

*12 Month Lease

*Dogs and cats WELCOME with additional pet rent/deposit

*Tenant pays gas and electric

*$40.00 application fee and must pass background checks

*Tenant must maintain renters insurance



