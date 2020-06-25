3454 W Dakota Ave

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- The newly remodeled 4BR/2BA home features a large lot and driveway;open floor plan; stainless steel appliances; granite kitchen counters with an island; newer tile and hardwood floors and paint as well as a fenced backyard.



This property is also within close proximity to schools; public transportation and easy access to major highways.



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.



(RLNE4869118)