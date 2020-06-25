All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3454 W Dakota Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3454 W Dakota Ave
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

3454 W Dakota Ave

3454 W Dakota Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Westwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3454 W Dakota Ave, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- The newly remodeled 4BR/2BA home features a large lot and driveway;open floor plan; stainless steel appliances; granite kitchen counters with an island; newer tile and hardwood floors and paint as well as a fenced backyard.

This property is also within close proximity to schools; public transportation and easy access to major highways.

Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParksideRm.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside.

(RLNE4869118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3454 W Dakota Ave have any available units?
3454 W Dakota Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3454 W Dakota Ave have?
Some of 3454 W Dakota Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3454 W Dakota Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3454 W Dakota Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3454 W Dakota Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3454 W Dakota Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3454 W Dakota Ave offer parking?
No, 3454 W Dakota Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3454 W Dakota Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3454 W Dakota Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3454 W Dakota Ave have a pool?
No, 3454 W Dakota Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3454 W Dakota Ave have accessible units?
No, 3454 W Dakota Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3454 W Dakota Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3454 W Dakota Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Gables Speer Blvd
255 E Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80203
The Trocadero Apartments
3755 Tennyson St
Denver, CO 80212
Premier Lofts
2200 Market St
Denver, CO 80205
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Emerson Lofts
777 Emerson St
Denver, CO 80218
Whisper Sky
1755 S Beeler St
Denver, CO 80247

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University