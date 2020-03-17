All apartments in Denver
3417 W Gill Place Denver County
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3417 W Gill Place Denver County

3417 West Gill Place · (303) 444-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3417 West Gill Place, Denver, CO 80219
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3417 W Gill Place Denver County · Avail. Jul 1

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3417 W Gill Place Denver County Available 07/01/20 Three Bedroom Ranch Home - Centrally Located! - This home features a large kitchen and big spacious bedrooms, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, nice kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. Small fenced yard and 2 car off street driveway.
Located at 3417 W Gill Pl, Denver, CO has approximately 1032 square feet.This home is part of the Denver County School District 1.
Hurry in, this one won't last!

-Advertised rent is discounted rent - Pets OK (upon approval) fees apply -
Give us a call if you are interested 3037853008
Located near: W Gill Place & S Irving St

On select homes we utilize self-showings via Rently.com , or via key-pickup from our office. To view a property with a Rently.com lock box, click the link in the advertisement or go to Rently.com, search the property address and follow the instructions. It will require a $0.99 refundable deposit, paid electronically, and will send you a code to enter into the lock box to gain entry to the unit.

Available to view until 7/2/2020

(RLNE4860768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3417 W Gill Place Denver County have any available units?
3417 W Gill Place Denver County has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3417 W Gill Place Denver County currently offering any rent specials?
3417 W Gill Place Denver County isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3417 W Gill Place Denver County pet-friendly?
Yes, 3417 W Gill Place Denver County is pet friendly.
Does 3417 W Gill Place Denver County offer parking?
No, 3417 W Gill Place Denver County does not offer parking.
Does 3417 W Gill Place Denver County have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3417 W Gill Place Denver County does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3417 W Gill Place Denver County have a pool?
No, 3417 W Gill Place Denver County does not have a pool.
Does 3417 W Gill Place Denver County have accessible units?
No, 3417 W Gill Place Denver County does not have accessible units.
Does 3417 W Gill Place Denver County have units with dishwashers?
No, 3417 W Gill Place Denver County does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3417 W Gill Place Denver County have units with air conditioning?
No, 3417 W Gill Place Denver County does not have units with air conditioning.
