Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

3348 Shoshone Street Available 05/15/20 Nicely Renovated Home in LoHi - Great Location!! - Completely and beautifully renovated 3-bedroom home in the heart of LoHi, just steps from LOLA, Little Man Ice Cream, Root Down, and so much more!



When you enter the home, you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors and exposed brick walls with a charming decorative fireplace. The living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen complete with stainless appliances including a gas stove.



Upstairs are two bedrooms - both include hardwood floors and ceiling fans, with the guest bedroom offering great downtown views! A full bathroom with a spacious double sink vanity is also upstairs.



The basement opens up to a large media room great for game day or just to come home to and unwind from the day. It also includes a non-conforming 3rd bedroom and a gorgeous modern 3/4 bathroom.



Outside is a fenced in backyard complete with a patio and access to the 2-car detached garage.



12-15 month lease term options available.

Trash included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.



Property is currently occupied and will be ready for a mid to late May move in date.



No Pets Allowed



