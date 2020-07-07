All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3348 Shoshone Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3348 Shoshone Street
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

3348 Shoshone Street

3348 Shoshone Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3348 Shoshone Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
3348 Shoshone Street Available 05/15/20 Nicely Renovated Home in LoHi - Great Location!! - Completely and beautifully renovated 3-bedroom home in the heart of LoHi, just steps from LOLA, Little Man Ice Cream, Root Down, and so much more!

When you enter the home, you are greeted by beautiful hardwood floors and exposed brick walls with a charming decorative fireplace. The living room opens up to the dining room and kitchen complete with stainless appliances including a gas stove.

Upstairs are two bedrooms - both include hardwood floors and ceiling fans, with the guest bedroom offering great downtown views! A full bathroom with a spacious double sink vanity is also upstairs.

The basement opens up to a large media room great for game day or just to come home to and unwind from the day. It also includes a non-conforming 3rd bedroom and a gorgeous modern 3/4 bathroom.

Outside is a fenced in backyard complete with a patio and access to the 2-car detached garage.

12-15 month lease term options available.
Trash included - tenant responsible for all other utilities.

Property is currently occupied and will be ready for a mid to late May move in date.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3935438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3348 Shoshone Street have any available units?
3348 Shoshone Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3348 Shoshone Street have?
Some of 3348 Shoshone Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3348 Shoshone Street currently offering any rent specials?
3348 Shoshone Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3348 Shoshone Street pet-friendly?
No, 3348 Shoshone Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3348 Shoshone Street offer parking?
Yes, 3348 Shoshone Street offers parking.
Does 3348 Shoshone Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3348 Shoshone Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3348 Shoshone Street have a pool?
No, 3348 Shoshone Street does not have a pool.
Does 3348 Shoshone Street have accessible units?
No, 3348 Shoshone Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3348 Shoshone Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3348 Shoshone Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Patrician
1075 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
2020 Lawrence
2020 Lawrence St
Denver, CO 80205
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Vita Flats
101 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Highland Place
3372 W 38th Ave
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University