All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3341 Gilpin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3341 Gilpin St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

3341 Gilpin St

3341 Gilpin Street · (720) 676-6721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3341 Gilpin Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3341 Gilpin St · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 4 bed/ 1 bath House with fenced Yard in the Cole Neighborhood - This 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has been completely remodeled inside and out to include refinished hardwoods throughout, exposed brick, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets and brand new stainless appliances!! There is a fireplace for those cozy nights and extra storage in the basement. No grass to maintain and yard is fenced all the way around.

Trash is included in rent and pets will be considered with an additional deposit.

(RLNE4779898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3341 Gilpin St have any available units?
3341 Gilpin St has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3341 Gilpin St have?
Some of 3341 Gilpin St's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3341 Gilpin St currently offering any rent specials?
3341 Gilpin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3341 Gilpin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3341 Gilpin St is pet friendly.
Does 3341 Gilpin St offer parking?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not offer parking.
Does 3341 Gilpin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3341 Gilpin St have a pool?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not have a pool.
Does 3341 Gilpin St have accessible units?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not have accessible units.
Does 3341 Gilpin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3341 Gilpin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3341 Gilpin St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St
Denver, CO 80237
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
The Paramount
8000 E Girard Ave
Denver, CO 80231
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Gables Cherry Creek
360 S Monroe St
Denver, CO 80209
Union Denver
1770 Chestnut Place
Denver, CO 80202
Gateway Park
4255 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Turntable Studios
1975 Mile High Stadium Cir
Denver, CO 80211

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity