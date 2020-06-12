All apartments in Denver
Last updated August 10 2019 at 7:33 AM

3334 Tejon St

3334 Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

3334 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
AMAZING LOCATION!!

Gorgeous End-Unit Townhome with Lots of Light, 3 beds and 4 baths in the Heart of LoHi! Enjoy 2 Outdoor Areas with gas BBQ included on rooftop deck and a Private 2-car Garage! The large rooftop deck has remarkable 360 views of both city and mountains! This Open Concept Floor Plan has Plenty of Space for Entertaining, a Fantastic Gourmet Kitchen with Massive Island, Gas Stove, and Modern Finishes. All 3 Bedrooms feature En-Suite Bathrooms. Master Bath has a Gorgeous Tile Shower, Double Sinks, and Soaker Tub. Convenient 3rd Floor Laundry, Walk-In Kitchen Pantry, Custom Shelving/Drawers in Master Closet, and so much more all in Denver's most desirable neighborhood!
Local Hot Spots: Old Major, Avanti, Root Down, Linger, Postino, Williams & Graham, El Five, Little Man Ice Cream, etc.

3D tour at thus URL (case sensitive) https://bit.ly/2GQSMtD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3334 Tejon St have any available units?
3334 Tejon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3334 Tejon St have?
Some of 3334 Tejon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3334 Tejon St currently offering any rent specials?
3334 Tejon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3334 Tejon St pet-friendly?
No, 3334 Tejon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3334 Tejon St offer parking?
Yes, 3334 Tejon St offers parking.
Does 3334 Tejon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3334 Tejon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3334 Tejon St have a pool?
No, 3334 Tejon St does not have a pool.
Does 3334 Tejon St have accessible units?
No, 3334 Tejon St does not have accessible units.
Does 3334 Tejon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3334 Tejon St has units with dishwashers.
