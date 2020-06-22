All apartments in Denver
3314 North Lafayette Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3314 North Lafayette Street

3314 North Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

3314 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80205
Cole

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available for short term rental (through March 2019) at a discounted rate of $1800.

Lovely brick Victorian in the heart of the Cole neighborhood. This home has been remodeled and maintains the charm of its 1904 build. It is a must see! Amazing access to downtown and RiNo, with all the boutique shops, breweries, and restaurants you could ask for. Walk your elementary-aged children right next door to Cole Arts & Science Academy. Quick access to the light rail, for all the shows downtown, and I-70 to hit the slopes on the weekends. This house is ready for you to make it your home.

This home features:
3 bedrooms
2 baths
Master suite is huge with sitting area
Open space concept
Granite countertops
Washer/dryer
Hardwood floors
Large kitchen
Breakfast Bar
Fenced yard
Large Porch

Call or text Nick today at 719.337.5317

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3314 North Lafayette Street have any available units?
3314 North Lafayette Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3314 North Lafayette Street have?
Some of 3314 North Lafayette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3314 North Lafayette Street currently offering any rent specials?
3314 North Lafayette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 North Lafayette Street pet-friendly?
No, 3314 North Lafayette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3314 North Lafayette Street offer parking?
No, 3314 North Lafayette Street does not offer parking.
Does 3314 North Lafayette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3314 North Lafayette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 North Lafayette Street have a pool?
No, 3314 North Lafayette Street does not have a pool.
Does 3314 North Lafayette Street have accessible units?
No, 3314 North Lafayette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 North Lafayette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 North Lafayette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
