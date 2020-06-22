3314 North Lafayette Street

Amenities
Available for short term rental (through March 2019) at a discounted rate of $1800.
Lovely brick Victorian in the heart of the Cole neighborhood. This home has been remodeled and maintains the charm of its 1904 build. It is a must see! Amazing access to downtown and RiNo, with all the boutique shops, breweries, and restaurants you could ask for. Walk your elementary-aged children right next door to Cole Arts & Science Academy. Quick access to the light rail, for all the shows downtown, and I-70 to hit the slopes on the weekends. This house is ready for you to make it your home.
This home features:
3 bedrooms
2 baths
Master suite is huge with sitting area
Open space concept
Granite countertops
Washer/dryer
Hardwood floors
Large kitchen
Breakfast Bar
Fenced yard
Large Porch
Call or text Nick today at 719.337.5317
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.