Last updated October 3 2019

3227 North Pecos Street

3227 Pecos Street · No Longer Available
Location

3227 Pecos Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
community garden
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

Great duplex in popular Highlands neighborhood with amazing views of downtown Denver! This three-level 2 bed 2 bath townhome in LoHi features separate living and dining rooms, tiled decorative fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of light, unfinished basement for added storage, large yard and 1 off-alley parking spot street parking is also readily available. Community garden nearby! Around the corner from many great restaurants and bars and walking distance to LoHi and Downtown! Schools: Valdez Elementary: North High School. $50/month covers water and sewer. Tenants pay gas & electric. Trash is free. $50/monthly grounds fee. Washer and dryer included. Pets OK

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3227 North Pecos Street have any available units?
3227 North Pecos Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3227 North Pecos Street have?
Some of 3227 North Pecos Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3227 North Pecos Street currently offering any rent specials?
3227 North Pecos Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3227 North Pecos Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3227 North Pecos Street is pet friendly.
Does 3227 North Pecos Street offer parking?
Yes, 3227 North Pecos Street offers parking.
Does 3227 North Pecos Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3227 North Pecos Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3227 North Pecos Street have a pool?
No, 3227 North Pecos Street does not have a pool.
Does 3227 North Pecos Street have accessible units?
No, 3227 North Pecos Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3227 North Pecos Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3227 North Pecos Street does not have units with dishwashers.

