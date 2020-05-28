3227 North Pecos Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel community garden

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great duplex in popular Highlands neighborhood with amazing views of downtown Denver! This three-level 2 bed 2 bath townhome in LoHi features separate living and dining rooms, tiled decorative fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of light, unfinished basement for added storage, large yard and 1 off-alley parking spot street parking is also readily available. Community garden nearby! Around the corner from many great restaurants and bars and walking distance to LoHi and Downtown! Schools: Valdez Elementary: North High School. $50/month covers water and sewer. Tenants pay gas & electric. Trash is free. $50/monthly grounds fee. Washer and dryer included. Pets OK



