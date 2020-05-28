3227 North Pecos Street

Amenities
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!
Great duplex in popular Highlands neighborhood with amazing views of downtown Denver! This three-level 2 bed 2 bath townhome in LoHi features separate living and dining rooms, tiled decorative fireplace, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tons of light, unfinished basement for added storage, large yard and 1 off-alley parking spot street parking is also readily available. Community garden nearby! Around the corner from many great restaurants and bars and walking distance to LoHi and Downtown! Schools: Valdez Elementary: North High School. $50/month covers water and sewer. Tenants pay gas & electric. Trash is free. $50/monthly grounds fee. Washer and dryer included. Pets OK
Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.