3200 Fillmore St

This is a listing that appears on other sites. Our listing price is more for this listing due to the shorter length on the lease. We will adjust the price based on the length of lease. There is not an option to lease the property over 6 months.



Come rent our remolded Denver Bungalow! Our home is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located just north of City Park and 4 miles from downtown. There is an additional non-conforming bedroom/office located downstairs. We are located just a short bike ride to breweries, restaurants, and shopping. We are a short distance from all the major sporting venues and the Colorado Event Center. Our home has a beautifully updated kitchen with all you will need to cook a delicious meal. Our house has air conditioning and central heating. We have a fully fenced and landscaped back yard. This house can come furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished. This is a 6 month lease. We are open to a shorter lease and we would not require switching over utilities if the lease is less than 6 months. The house is currently rented so we are only able to show the house with proper notice on certain days.