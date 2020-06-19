All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3200 Fillmore St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3200 Fillmore St
Last updated September 15 2019 at 7:06 AM

3200 Fillmore St

3200 Fillmore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3200 Fillmore Street, Denver, CO 80205
Clayton

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Hello,

This is a listing that appears on other sites. Our listing price is more for this listing due to the shorter length on the lease. We will adjust the price based on the length of lease. There is not an option to lease the property over 6 months.

Come rent our remolded Denver Bungalow! Our home is a 3 bedroom and 2 bath home located just north of City Park and 4 miles from downtown. There is an additional non-conforming bedroom/office located downstairs. We are located just a short bike ride to breweries, restaurants, and shopping. We are a short distance from all the major sporting venues and the Colorado Event Center. Our home has a beautifully updated kitchen with all you will need to cook a delicious meal. Our house has air conditioning and central heating. We have a fully fenced and landscaped back yard. This house can come furnished, partially furnished, or unfurnished. This is a 6 month lease. We are open to a shorter lease and we would not require switching over utilities if the lease is less than 6 months. The house is currently rented so we are only able to show the house with proper notice on certain days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Fillmore St have any available units?
3200 Fillmore St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Fillmore St have?
Some of 3200 Fillmore St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Fillmore St currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Fillmore St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Fillmore St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3200 Fillmore St is pet friendly.
Does 3200 Fillmore St offer parking?
Yes, 3200 Fillmore St offers parking.
Does 3200 Fillmore St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3200 Fillmore St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Fillmore St have a pool?
No, 3200 Fillmore St does not have a pool.
Does 3200 Fillmore St have accessible units?
No, 3200 Fillmore St does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Fillmore St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Fillmore St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street
Denver, CO 80205
Skyline 1801
1801 Arapahoe St
Denver, CO 80202
Steele Creek
3222 E 1st Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Flats on 29th
455 29th St
Denver, CO 80205
LoHi Gold Apartments
2424 W Caithness Pl
Denver, CO 80211
1284 Downing
1284 Downing St
Denver, CO 80218
1520 S Albion
1520 South Albion Street
Denver, CO 80222

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University