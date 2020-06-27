3136 West 24th Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

3136 W 24th Ave HIGHLANDS Updated 866 Square foot 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex, Newer kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, living room with built in book shelves, master bedroom has walk-in closet, hardwood floors, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, air conditioning, large fenced back yard with patio, detached 1 car garage, minutes to shops and restaurants in the Highlands, Sloans lake, Downtown Denver, Light Rail, Easy access to I-25,

3136 W 24th Ave HIGHLANDS Updated 866 Square foot 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex, Newer kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, living room with built in book shelves, master bedroom has walk-in closet, hardwood floors, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, air conditioning, large fenced back yard with patio, detached 1 car garage, minutes to shops and restaurants in the Highlands, Sloans lake, Downtown Denver, Light Rail, Easy access to I-25,