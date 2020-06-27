All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3136 West 24th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3136 West 24th Avenue
Last updated June 29 2019 at 4:44 PM

3136 West 24th Avenue

3136 West 24th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Sloan Lake
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3136 West 24th Avenue, Denver, CO 80211
Sloan Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3136 W 24th Ave HIGHLANDS Updated 866 Square foot 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex, Newer kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, living room with built in book shelves, master bedroom has walk-in closet, hardwood floors, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, air conditioning, large fenced back yard with patio, detached 1 car garage, minutes to shops and restaurants in the Highlands, Sloans lake, Downtown Denver, Light Rail, Easy access to I-25,
3136 W 24th Ave HIGHLANDS Updated 866 Square foot 2 Bedroom 1 bathroom duplex, Newer kitchen with dishwasher and microwave, living room with built in book shelves, master bedroom has walk-in closet, hardwood floors, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, air conditioning, large fenced back yard with patio, detached 1 car garage, minutes to shops and restaurants in the Highlands, Sloans lake, Downtown Denver, Light Rail, Easy access to I-25,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 West 24th Avenue have any available units?
3136 West 24th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3136 West 24th Avenue have?
Some of 3136 West 24th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3136 West 24th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3136 West 24th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 West 24th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3136 West 24th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3136 West 24th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3136 West 24th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3136 West 24th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 West 24th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 West 24th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3136 West 24th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3136 West 24th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3136 West 24th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 West 24th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3136 West 24th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
SugarCube
1555 Blake St
Denver, CO 80202
Arrive on Stout
1531 Stout St
Denver, CO 80202
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
The Vicinity
1010 E 13th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street
Denver, CO 80237
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University