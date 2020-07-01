All apartments in Denver
3131 Saint Paul St - 1

3131 Saint Paul Street · No Longer Available
Location

3131 Saint Paul Street, Denver, CO 80205
Skyland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Available 05/11/20 Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom single remodeled home in sought after City Park / Whittier neighborhood available mid May.

Neighborhood: Less than 2 miles from downtown and walking distance to City Park golf course, Denver Zoo, Uptown, local restaurants, coffee shops and breweries.

Amenities: This 1 Bed / 1 full bath home features modern and custom upgrades throughout. Hardwood floors, bright bedroom and updated bath with custom tiling. Open/upgraded kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops. Central air conditioning, washer/dryer, and private fenced in yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 have any available units?
3131 Saint Paul St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 have?
Some of 3131 Saint Paul St - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
3131 Saint Paul St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 offer parking?
No, 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 have a pool?
No, 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3131 Saint Paul St - 1 has units with dishwashers.

