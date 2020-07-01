3131 Saint Paul St - 1

Amenities
Available 05/11/20 Beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bathroom single remodeled home in sought after City Park / Whittier neighborhood available mid May.
Neighborhood: Less than 2 miles from downtown and walking distance to City Park golf course, Denver Zoo, Uptown, local restaurants, coffee shops and breweries.
Amenities: This 1 Bed / 1 full bath home features modern and custom upgrades throughout. Hardwood floors, bright bedroom and updated bath with custom tiling. Open/upgraded kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops. Central air conditioning, washer/dryer, and private fenced in yard!