Last updated July 16 2019 at 2:06 PM

3129 North Downing Street

3129 North Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

3129 North Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
tennis court
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This is a historic Denver property that includes a reserved off-street parking space, a root cellar that's great for bikes, skis, all sorts of other storage. An open, shared courtyard in back with a gazebo grill make up the back yard. The light rail station is one block away and a park is around the corner which includes an Olympic size pool and lots of space to run your dog. There are numerous wine bars, breweries and music venues within a one-mile radius.

1 block from beautiful Curtis Park, Pool, and Tennis courts. 3 blocks to the Walnut Room.

Owner pays for HOA, trash, sewer and water. Tenant is responsible for heat, electric and cable/internet.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3129 North Downing Street have any available units?
3129 North Downing Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3129 North Downing Street have?
Some of 3129 North Downing Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3129 North Downing Street currently offering any rent specials?
3129 North Downing Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3129 North Downing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3129 North Downing Street is pet friendly.
Does 3129 North Downing Street offer parking?
Yes, 3129 North Downing Street offers parking.
Does 3129 North Downing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3129 North Downing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3129 North Downing Street have a pool?
Yes, 3129 North Downing Street has a pool.
Does 3129 North Downing Street have accessible units?
No, 3129 North Downing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3129 North Downing Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3129 North Downing Street does not have units with dishwashers.
