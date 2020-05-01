3089 West 18th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing row home in Sloan's Lake neighborhood!



This bright and sunny home features 2 large bedrooms with great storage. The kitchen is incredible with stainless steel appliances, granite tile counter-tops and ebony stained cabinetry. This gorgeous home also comes with 2 reserved parking spaces just behind the unit, plus easily accessible guest passes for street parking.



Just blocks to Sloans Lake, Mile High Stadium, the Children's Museum, Denver Aquarium and has easy access to I-25. Just four blocks to Jefferson Park farmers market, and a few blocks from the Alamo Draft House, Sloan's Lake Tap and Burger, Starbucks, Even Steven's Sandwiches, and more. It is a quick drive to any of the Denver neighborhoods like The Highlands, LODO, and Capitol Hill.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.



Rent includes water, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



