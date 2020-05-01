All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3089 West 18th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3089 West 18th Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:45 PM

3089 West 18th Avenue

3089 West 18th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
West Colfax
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3089 West 18th Avenue, Denver, CO 80204
West Colfax

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing row home in Sloan's Lake neighborhood!

This bright and sunny home features 2 large bedrooms with great storage. The kitchen is incredible with stainless steel appliances, granite tile counter-tops and ebony stained cabinetry. This gorgeous home also comes with 2 reserved parking spaces just behind the unit, plus easily accessible guest passes for street parking.

Just blocks to Sloans Lake, Mile High Stadium, the Children's Museum, Denver Aquarium and has easy access to I-25. Just four blocks to Jefferson Park farmers market, and a few blocks from the Alamo Draft House, Sloan's Lake Tap and Burger, Starbucks, Even Steven's Sandwiches, and more. It is a quick drive to any of the Denver neighborhoods like The Highlands, LODO, and Capitol Hill.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and pet deposit.

Rent includes water, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT (7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3089 West 18th Avenue have any available units?
3089 West 18th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3089 West 18th Avenue have?
Some of 3089 West 18th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3089 West 18th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3089 West 18th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3089 West 18th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3089 West 18th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3089 West 18th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3089 West 18th Avenue offers parking.
Does 3089 West 18th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3089 West 18th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3089 West 18th Avenue have a pool?
No, 3089 West 18th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3089 West 18th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3089 West 18th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3089 West 18th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3089 West 18th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Atrii
5100 Leetsdale Dr
Denver, CO 80246
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Baker Tower
330 Acoma St
Denver, CO 80223
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
The Lex at Lowry
240 S Monaco Pkwy
Denver, CO 80224
Parkfield Apartment Homes
16199 Green Valley Ranch Blvd
Denver, CO 80239
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave
Denver, CO 80236

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University