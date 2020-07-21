3061 Brighton Blvd 1BA

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Brand New 1 Bedroom in Rino - Property Id: 139763



At Edison at Rino, we celebrate art, big ideas, and good living. Steeped in the creative and social-centric culture that makes up this truly singular neighborhood, the Edison delivers an experience unlike anywhere else. Live in the pulse of RiNo, where art is the focus of everything, the taps are always flowing, and you are close to downtown Denver for everything you could ever want. Sophisticated finishes blend with urban tastes for a style that's all its own. Come for the best amenities in the area and stay for the unique atmosphere where high-end and funky-cool tastes merge.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/139763

Property Id 139763



(RLNE5465034)