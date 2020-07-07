All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3050 S Hobart Way
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

3050 S Hobart Way

3050 South Hobart Way · No Longer Available
Location

3050 South Hobart Way, Denver, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bear Valley! Move in NOW! - **COVID-19 UPDATE: To adhere to the social distancing protocols, we will not be conducting agent showings. Our agents can conduct virtual showings via telephone, self guided digital lockbox, FaceTime, Skype or Zoom. Please utilize, our photos, 3D Tours and interviews with agents for more information. ***

To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-5239, 3050-s-hobart-way@rent.dynasty.com.

Available Now is this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,042 sq. ft home in Bear Valley, near green spaces, parks and Bear Creek!

Large kitchen and dining space to entertain guest or hosting large dinners. Finished basement with decorative fireplace, den area and spacious rooms. Large two-car automatic attached garage. Fenced back yard for the pups and plenty of lush landscaping! Home includes, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, microwave, and washer/dryer hookups.

Rent is $2,395.00 month and there is a minimum of $2,395.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Pets are negotiable at this property. This one will not last, act now!

To apply:
-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.
-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.
-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 5925-w-morraine-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.

To qualify:
-No felonies
-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions
-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.

Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.

Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/

(RLNE5745377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3050 S Hobart Way have any available units?
3050 S Hobart Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3050 S Hobart Way have?
Some of 3050 S Hobart Way's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3050 S Hobart Way currently offering any rent specials?
3050 S Hobart Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3050 S Hobart Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3050 S Hobart Way is pet friendly.
Does 3050 S Hobart Way offer parking?
Yes, 3050 S Hobart Way offers parking.
Does 3050 S Hobart Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3050 S Hobart Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3050 S Hobart Way have a pool?
No, 3050 S Hobart Way does not have a pool.
Does 3050 S Hobart Way have accessible units?
No, 3050 S Hobart Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3050 S Hobart Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3050 S Hobart Way has units with dishwashers.

