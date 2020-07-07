Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Single Family Home in Bear Valley! Move in NOW! - **COVID-19 UPDATE: To adhere to the social distancing protocols, we will not be conducting agent showings. Our agents can conduct virtual showings via telephone, self guided digital lockbox, FaceTime, Skype or Zoom. Please utilize, our photos, 3D Tours and interviews with agents for more information. ***



To schedule a showing of this amazing home, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 770-5239, 3050-s-hobart-way@rent.dynasty.com.



Available Now is this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2,042 sq. ft home in Bear Valley, near green spaces, parks and Bear Creek!



Large kitchen and dining space to entertain guest or hosting large dinners. Finished basement with decorative fireplace, den area and spacious rooms. Large two-car automatic attached garage. Fenced back yard for the pups and plenty of lush landscaping! Home includes, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, microwave, and washer/dryer hookups.



Rent is $2,395.00 month and there is a minimum of $2,395.00 required for the security deposit. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Pets are negotiable at this property. This one will not last, act now!



To apply:

-$50 application fee required per adult aged 18 and older. Apply on our website.

-Approved applicants required to pay a one-time $100 administrative fee due on or before the time of move in.

-We'll need copies of your most recent 30-day pay stubs, copy of Driver licenses and contact info for current landlord. Email these to 5925-w-morraine-ave@rent.dynasty.com, with your name and applying unit address in the subject line.



To qualify:

-No felonies

-No evictions, automatic denial for felonies or evictions

-Monthly income must be 2X the amount of rent. We do accept co-signers if you do not meet the income requirements.



Advertised availability is subject to change without notice and cannot be guaranteed.



Apply now at http://maviunlimited.com/our-listings/



