Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Nicely appointed home in the heart of Park Hill. Big windows, newer paint, and an open floor plan create a nice, bright, and flowing living space. Two bedrooms upstairs and two bedrooms (one non-conforming) on the garden level. Wood floors and vinyl plank throughout make cleaning easy. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. One car attached garage for parking and storage. Fenced backyard and covered patio for fall evenings. Xeriscaped front yard keeps maintenance and water bills to a minimum. Both bathrooms have upgraded tile. Washer and dryer hookups.



Perfectly located in the heart of Park Hill, with easy access to downtown, I70, Colorado Blvd, and 270. The neighborhood is complimented with great access to shopping & restaurants in the Stapleton & Northfield area.



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/3045-glencoe-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.