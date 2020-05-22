3042 Vine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Meticulously Maintained Home in Fantastic Location - Property Id: 163821



Conveniently located less than a mile from downtown; character & modern updates set this sun drenched first time rental apart.



Relax in the sitting area warmed by the gas fireplace or in the living room surrounded by custom book shelves. The open and airy kitchen with marble counter tops, gas range, concealed refrigerator/freezer & tons of cabinets will be a joy to spend time in. The Breakfast area with built-in seating along the bay window looking out over spacious backyard and oversized 1-car garage is sure to impress.



Upstairs you will find 2 plus-size bedrooms as well as the 2nd bath with a walk-in closet & oversized tub shipped in from Denmark.



Open house Saturday 11/02/19, 11:00am-1:00pm . Please email jthompson@residentrealty.com with questions.



Includes utilities!



Variable lease terms negotiable.



Credit, criminal, & eviction checks required.

