Denver, CO
3042 Vine St
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:51 PM

3042 Vine St

3042 Vine Street · No Longer Available
Location

3042 Vine Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Meticulously Maintained Home in Fantastic Location - Property Id: 163821

Conveniently located less than a mile from downtown; character & modern updates set this sun drenched first time rental apart.

Relax in the sitting area warmed by the gas fireplace or in the living room surrounded by custom book shelves. The open and airy kitchen with marble counter tops, gas range, concealed refrigerator/freezer & tons of cabinets will be a joy to spend time in. The Breakfast area with built-in seating along the bay window looking out over spacious backyard and oversized 1-car garage is sure to impress.

Upstairs you will find 2 plus-size bedrooms as well as the 2nd bath with a walk-in closet & oversized tub shipped in from Denmark.

Open house Saturday 11/02/19, 11:00am-1:00pm . Please email jthompson@residentrealty.com with questions.

Includes utilities!

Variable lease terms negotiable.

Credit, criminal, & eviction checks required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/163821p
Property Id 163821

(RLNE5279407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3042 Vine St have any available units?
3042 Vine St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3042 Vine St have?
Some of 3042 Vine St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3042 Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
3042 Vine St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3042 Vine St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3042 Vine St is pet friendly.
Does 3042 Vine St offer parking?
Yes, 3042 Vine St offers parking.
Does 3042 Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3042 Vine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3042 Vine St have a pool?
No, 3042 Vine St does not have a pool.
Does 3042 Vine St have accessible units?
No, 3042 Vine St does not have accessible units.
Does 3042 Vine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3042 Vine St has units with dishwashers.

