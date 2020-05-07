All apartments in Denver
3033 E 1ST AVE.
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

3033 E 1ST AVE

3033 East 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3033 East 1st Avenue, Denver, CO 80206
Cherry Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Two Bed in Heart of Cherry Creek Pets Welcome ! - Property Id: 214493

This property is just moments away from the abundant excitement of Denver's top restaurants, shopping and parks.
Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances microwave, fridge and dishwasher. Beautiful granite counter tops and bar stool area. Very open floor plan. Lots of windows. In addition, you can get reserved garage parking as well as a dedicated storage unit. Call for a tour. Work with licensed rental agents.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/214493
Property Id 214493

(RLNE5584945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3033 E 1ST AVE have any available units?
3033 E 1ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 E 1ST AVE have?
Some of 3033 E 1ST AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 E 1ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
3033 E 1ST AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 E 1ST AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 E 1ST AVE is pet friendly.
Does 3033 E 1ST AVE offer parking?
Yes, 3033 E 1ST AVE offers parking.
Does 3033 E 1ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3033 E 1ST AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 E 1ST AVE have a pool?
No, 3033 E 1ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 3033 E 1ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 3033 E 1ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 E 1ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 E 1ST AVE has units with dishwashers.

