3031 S Flamingo Way
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:45 PM

3031 S Flamingo Way

3031 South Flamingo Way · No Longer Available
Location

3031 South Flamingo Way, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
garage
This nicely updated home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage with plenty of parking. Nice sized living area, a big backyard with a dog run in the back! Also a storage shed and sunroom. Master bedroom is a perfect size and features a 5 piece bath with walk-in closet. The home has central air/heat includes a washer and dryer too! Conveniently located near I-25 and Colorado Blvd! Just three blocks away from the Light rail station! This home is available now!!! Bring your pets! You are allowed up to 25 lbs (only 2 total please) Dogs & cats (this will require a non-refundable pet fee.) Please call John for a showing before it's gone! Rent: $2,195. Security Deposit: $2,195. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. click on more info or sign up! you can go here too: https://showmojo.com/l/d1a1cb9046

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3031 S Flamingo Way have any available units?
3031 S Flamingo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3031 S Flamingo Way have?
Some of 3031 S Flamingo Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3031 S Flamingo Way currently offering any rent specials?
3031 S Flamingo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3031 S Flamingo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3031 S Flamingo Way is pet friendly.
Does 3031 S Flamingo Way offer parking?
Yes, 3031 S Flamingo Way offers parking.
Does 3031 S Flamingo Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3031 S Flamingo Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3031 S Flamingo Way have a pool?
Yes, 3031 S Flamingo Way has a pool.
Does 3031 S Flamingo Way have accessible units?
No, 3031 S Flamingo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3031 S Flamingo Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3031 S Flamingo Way does not have units with dishwashers.

