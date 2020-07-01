3031 S Flamingo Way

Amenities
This nicely updated home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage with plenty of parking. Nice sized living area, a big backyard with a dog run in the back! Also a storage shed and sunroom. Master bedroom is a perfect size and features a 5 piece bath with walk-in closet. The home has central air/heat includes a washer and dryer too! Conveniently located near I-25 and Colorado Blvd! Just three blocks away from the Light rail station! This home is available now!!! Bring your pets! You are allowed up to 25 lbs (only 2 total please) Dogs & cats (this will require a non-refundable pet fee.) Please call John for a showing before it's gone! Rent: $2,195. Security Deposit: $2,195. Application fee: $55 per adult occupant. $150 lease admin fee. $7/month processing & reporting fee. click on more info or sign up! you can go here too: https://showmojo.com/l/d1a1cb9046