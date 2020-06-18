All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:00 PM

3021 North Williams Street

3021 Williams Street ·
Location

3021 Williams Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Studio · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This stunning 1 bathoom, studio in Denver will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!

The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, skylights, an extra storage shed, and an additional living/common area off bedroom with an open concept. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Frederick Douglass, Fuller, George Morrison, and Madame Walker Park. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, Rino Arts District, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.

Nearby schools Cole K-8 and Manuel High School.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3021 North Williams Street have any available units?
3021 North Williams Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3021 North Williams Street have?
Some of 3021 North Williams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3021 North Williams Street currently offering any rent specials?
3021 North Williams Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3021 North Williams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3021 North Williams Street is pet friendly.
Does 3021 North Williams Street offer parking?
Yes, 3021 North Williams Street does offer parking.
Does 3021 North Williams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3021 North Williams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3021 North Williams Street have a pool?
No, 3021 North Williams Street does not have a pool.
Does 3021 North Williams Street have accessible units?
No, 3021 North Williams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3021 North Williams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3021 North Williams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
