3021 North Williams Street

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

This stunning 1 bathoom, studio in Denver will welcome you with 800 square feet of living space!



The gorgeous kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include swamp cooler, lots of natural light, washer and dryer in unit, skylights, an extra storage shed, and an additional living/common area off bedroom with an open concept. Parking for this property is a reserved parking spot.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the balcony, porch, or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Frederick Douglass, Fuller, George Morrison, and Madame Walker Park. Also nearby are Denver Zoo, Rino Arts District, Downtown Denver, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-70 and I-25.



Nearby schools Cole K-8 and Manuel High School.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes trash and recycling.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



