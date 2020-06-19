All apartments in Denver
3020 N Pontiac Street

3020 Pontiac Street · (303) 839-1201
Location

3020 Pontiac Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3020 N Pontiac Street · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 742 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Brick Bungalow in North Park Hill - Lovely 1952, 1492 sqft Brick Bungalow in North Park Hill . Large fenced backyard for children or pets to play, large secure detached garage for off street parking. Great covered patio for evening entertaining, for those summer nights ahead!

Beautiful hardwood floors through out this home. Four nice sized bedrooms for a family. Modern Marble bathroom with touches from years gone by.

Nice kitchen with granite counter tops, ample storage and all modern appliances. Washer and dryer hook provided.

Close to shopping and many restaurants in Stapleton area.

Only 15 minutes to downtown Denver.

Please visit https://www.experiencedge.com/applicants to see if you qualify for this property.

Call / text 888.883.1193 or visit www.rently.com to register. VISIT EDGE at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.

Call EDGE at 720-458-0227 to answer any questions you may have.

ED 2020-0506 No Section 8 excepted

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4079018)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 N Pontiac Street have any available units?
3020 N Pontiac Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 N Pontiac Street have?
Some of 3020 N Pontiac Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 N Pontiac Street currently offering any rent specials?
3020 N Pontiac Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 N Pontiac Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 N Pontiac Street is pet friendly.
Does 3020 N Pontiac Street offer parking?
Yes, 3020 N Pontiac Street does offer parking.
Does 3020 N Pontiac Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3020 N Pontiac Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 N Pontiac Street have a pool?
No, 3020 N Pontiac Street does not have a pool.
Does 3020 N Pontiac Street have accessible units?
No, 3020 N Pontiac Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 N Pontiac Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3020 N Pontiac Street has units with dishwashers.
