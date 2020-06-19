3020 N Pontiac Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Brick Bungalow in North Park Hill - Lovely 1952, 1492 sqft Brick Bungalow in North Park Hill . Large fenced backyard for children or pets to play, large secure detached garage for off street parking. Great covered patio for evening entertaining, for those summer nights ahead!



Beautiful hardwood floors through out this home. Four nice sized bedrooms for a family. Modern Marble bathroom with touches from years gone by.



Nice kitchen with granite counter tops, ample storage and all modern appliances. Washer and dryer hook provided.



Close to shopping and many restaurants in Stapleton area.



Only 15 minutes to downtown Denver.



Please visit https://www.experiencedge.com/applicants to see if you qualify for this property.



Call / text 888.883.1193 or visit www.rently.com to register. VISIT EDGE at www.5280edge.com for a closer look at this property, our rental criteria and application.



Call EDGE at 720-458-0227 to answer any questions you may have.



ED 2020-0506 No Section 8 excepted



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4079018)