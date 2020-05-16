All apartments in Denver
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

3010 N. Downing St.

3010 Downing Street · No Longer Available
Location

3010 Downing Street, Denver, CO 80205
Whittier

Amenities

24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Studio Apartment ~ Completely Renovated! Close to Light Rail! - Studio Apartment ~ Completely Renovated! Close to Light Rail!

Location, Location, Location! 520 sf studio apartment with 1 bathroom! Newly renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new, clean, light and bright! Beautiful view of the Denver Skyline and direct access to the light rail at the 30th & Downing location. Attractive neutral colors throughout and stainless steel appliances. Don't let this one pass you! Very comfortable and easy living close to downtown and the popular RiNo District. Offered at $1100 per month with $1100 security deposit. Trash included, ALL other utilities will be tenants responsibility.

Sorry no pets allowed.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura
ext 106 - Cameron

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5152931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3010 N. Downing St. have any available units?
3010 N. Downing St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3010 N. Downing St. have?
Some of 3010 N. Downing St.'s amenities include 24hr maintenance, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3010 N. Downing St. currently offering any rent specials?
3010 N. Downing St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3010 N. Downing St. pet-friendly?
No, 3010 N. Downing St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3010 N. Downing St. offer parking?
No, 3010 N. Downing St. does not offer parking.
Does 3010 N. Downing St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3010 N. Downing St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3010 N. Downing St. have a pool?
No, 3010 N. Downing St. does not have a pool.
Does 3010 N. Downing St. have accessible units?
No, 3010 N. Downing St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3010 N. Downing St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3010 N. Downing St. does not have units with dishwashers.
