3010 N. Downing St.

Amenities
Studio Apartment ~ Completely Renovated! Close to Light Rail! - Studio Apartment ~ Completely Renovated! Close to Light Rail!
Location, Location, Location! 520 sf studio apartment with 1 bathroom! Newly renovated from top to bottom. Everything is brand new, clean, light and bright! Beautiful view of the Denver Skyline and direct access to the light rail at the 30th & Downing location. Attractive neutral colors throughout and stainless steel appliances. Don't let this one pass you! Very comfortable and easy living close to downtown and the popular RiNo District. Offered at $1100 per month with $1100 security deposit. Trash included, ALL other utilities will be tenants responsibility.
Sorry no pets allowed.
This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.
Contact us today for a showing!
Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 102 - Laura
ext 106 - Cameron
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5152931)