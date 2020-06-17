3006 S Clermont Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784



Completely remodeled!!!

PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and natural stone siding, and new landscaping and fence. Brand doors and windows. Finished insulated garage with cabinets. New electrical panel and meter, water lines and water heater, HVAC duct work, furnace and air conditioning systems. Nest thermostat and camera doorbell. All new interior updates which includes; doors and trims, custom kitchen cabinets with organizers, quartz counter tops. Hard wood floors throughout except bathrooms. All closets includes custom organizers. Impressive master suite includes master bath with high end custom finishes. Spacious family room with skylight and wood burning fireplace exits to patio in the backyard with remote control retractable awning. Convenient utility storage. This home is great for entertaining and is close to parks, schools, and shops. A MUST SEE!!

