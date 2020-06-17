All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

3006 S Clermont Dr

3006 South Clermont Drive · (303) 324-9041
Location

3006 South Clermont Drive, Denver, CO 80222
University Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $3800 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784

Completely remodeled!!!
PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and natural stone siding, and new landscaping and fence. Brand doors and windows. Finished insulated garage with cabinets. New electrical panel and meter, water lines and water heater, HVAC duct work, furnace and air conditioning systems. Nest thermostat and camera doorbell. All new interior updates which includes; doors and trims, custom kitchen cabinets with organizers, quartz counter tops. Hard wood floors throughout except bathrooms. All closets includes custom organizers. Impressive master suite includes master bath with high end custom finishes. Spacious family room with skylight and wood burning fireplace exits to patio in the backyard with remote control retractable awning. Convenient utility storage. This home is great for entertaining and is close to parks, schools, and shops. A MUST SEE!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262784
Property Id 262784

(RLNE5706190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 S Clermont Dr have any available units?
3006 S Clermont Dr has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3006 S Clermont Dr have?
Some of 3006 S Clermont Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 S Clermont Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3006 S Clermont Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 S Clermont Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 S Clermont Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3006 S Clermont Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3006 S Clermont Dr does offer parking.
Does 3006 S Clermont Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 S Clermont Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 S Clermont Dr have a pool?
No, 3006 S Clermont Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3006 S Clermont Dr have accessible units?
No, 3006 S Clermont Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 S Clermont Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 S Clermont Dr has units with dishwashers.
