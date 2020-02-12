All apartments in Denver
3000 Glencoe St.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:13 PM

3000 Glencoe St.

3000 Glencoe Street · No Longer Available
Location

3000 Glencoe Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Park Hill Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath - Available September 9th!. Come see this lovely home with a traditional floor plan, large family room with large windows, small dining area & kitchen with access to the side yard. Two (2) bedrooms share a full bath, with a 3rd bedroom or large office (previously an oversized garage) w/ outdoor access accessible through the 2nd bedroom.
Large shed and fenced in yard with driveway parking and plenty street parking available!
Great location to major highways, transportation, medical facilities, shopping and dining.
1st month and security deposit to move in.
Tenant pays ALL utilities: water/sewer/gas/electric, AND maintains the yard.
Application Fee $40 per lease signer
Pets allowed with an additional deposit.
The property is currently occupied. Please allow 24 hours notice for all showings.
Call to schedule a showing today!
Tenant must provide proof of rental insurance.

(RLNE3357168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Glencoe St. have any available units?
3000 Glencoe St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 3000 Glencoe St. currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Glencoe St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Glencoe St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3000 Glencoe St. is pet friendly.
Does 3000 Glencoe St. offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Glencoe St. offers parking.
Does 3000 Glencoe St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Glencoe St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Glencoe St. have a pool?
No, 3000 Glencoe St. does not have a pool.
Does 3000 Glencoe St. have accessible units?
No, 3000 Glencoe St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Glencoe St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3000 Glencoe St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3000 Glencoe St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3000 Glencoe St. does not have units with air conditioning.
