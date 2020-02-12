3000 Glencoe St.

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Park Hill Ranch Style Home 3 bed/1 bath - Available September 9th!. Come see this lovely home with a traditional floor plan, large family room with large windows, small dining area & kitchen with access to the side yard. Two (2) bedrooms share a full bath, with a 3rd bedroom or large office (previously an oversized garage) w/ outdoor access accessible through the 2nd bedroom.

Large shed and fenced in yard with driveway parking and plenty street parking available!

Great location to major highways, transportation, medical facilities, shopping and dining.

1st month and security deposit to move in.

Tenant pays ALL utilities: water/sewer/gas/electric, AND maintains the yard.

Application Fee $40 per lease signer

Pets allowed with an additional deposit.

The property is currently occupied. Please allow 24 hours notice for all showings.

Call to schedule a showing today!

Tenant must provide proof of rental insurance.



(RLNE3357168)