All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 300 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
300 Hudson Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 2:44 PM

300 Hudson Street

300 Hudson Street · (720) 557-9980
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

300 Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 3rd floor condo, light and bright with Vaulted, 1/2 barrel ceilings/dormers, high windows, 4 skylights and large rooms. Two generously sized bedrooms plus a den with double doors & a skylight. Beautiful Open Kitchen. Spacious dining and family Room with gas fireplace. Two balconies with east views, one off of living room and the other off of Master Bedroom. The powder room is just off the foyer & the hall bath is a full bath. A huge master with large walk-in closet. The 5 piece master bath is very spacious with skylight & glass enclosed shower. The laundry room is convenient in the hallway, both washer & dryer are included. An underground garage space is included. Perfectly situated between Hilltop, Crestmoor, Lowry and a short drive to Cherry Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Hudson Street have any available units?
300 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Hudson Street have?
Some of 300 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
300 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
No, 300 Hudson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 300 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 300 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 300 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 300 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 300 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 300 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 300 Hudson Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Skylark
1200 Pearl Street
Denver, CO 80203
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
The Covington on Cherry Creek Apartments by Cortland
2234 S Trenton Way
Denver, CO 80231
Pilot House
8155 E Fairmount Dr
Denver, CO 80230
Four Mile Flats
1150 S Cherry St
Denver, CO 80246
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Gables Vista
375 South Jackson Street
Denver, CO 80209
The Werner
80 S Broadway
Denver, CO 80209

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity