300 Hudson Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 3rd floor condo, light and bright with Vaulted, 1/2 barrel ceilings/dormers, high windows, 4 skylights and large rooms. Two generously sized bedrooms plus a den with double doors & a skylight. Beautiful Open Kitchen. Spacious dining and family Room with gas fireplace. Two balconies with east views, one off of living room and the other off of Master Bedroom. The powder room is just off the foyer & the hall bath is a full bath. A huge master with large walk-in closet. The 5 piece master bath is very spacious with skylight & glass enclosed shower. The laundry room is convenient in the hallway, both washer & dryer are included. An underground garage space is included. Perfectly situated between Hilltop, Crestmoor, Lowry and a short drive to Cherry Creek.