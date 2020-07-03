All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:57 AM

2999 E. Floyd Drive

2999 East Floyd Drive · (720) 880-8798 ext. 114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2999 East Floyd Drive, Denver, CO 80210
Wellshire

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2999 E. Floyd Drive · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Three Bedroom 2.5 Bath Ranch Home in Cherry Hills Heights Neighborhood! - 2999 E. Floyd Drive is a spacious 1978 s.f. 3 bed/3 bath home located in the award winning Slavens school district. Only one mile from Wellshire Golf Club and minutes away from your favorite shops and restaurants. Closest major intersection University Blvd and E. Hampden Ave.

The home features: tiled threshold with a coat closet, large living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, spacious gourmet kitchen with gas stove, Subzero refrigerator, Bosch dishwasher, microwave/convection oven, two sinks with commercial disposals, granite counter tops, lots of cabinet space and a built in desk area. Just off of the kitchen is a 3/4 bath, laundry room with utility sink and additional storage. Main hallway includes two nice size guest bedrooms, full guest bathroom, master bedroom with 3/4 master bathroom and hardwood flooring. Attached 2 car garage, central air/heat with brand new A/C unit, covered patio, fenced backyard with garden area, Large front yard with sprinkler system.

Rent: $2850, Security Deposit: $2500(wac), 9 or 18 month lease term. $40.00 application fee per applicant 18 years of age. Pet friendly with an additional $100 deposit and additional $50 a month per pet.
Tenant pays all utilities.

To apply go to www.atsmithco.com, click on the properties for rent tab, find this property, click on apply now and fill out the information. If you have any questions you may contact Crystal Sierra 720-880-8798.

(RLNE2456860)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have any available units?
2999 E. Floyd Drive has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have?
Some of 2999 E. Floyd Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2999 E. Floyd Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2999 E. Floyd Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2999 E. Floyd Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2999 E. Floyd Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2999 E. Floyd Drive offers parking.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2999 E. Floyd Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have a pool?
No, 2999 E. Floyd Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have accessible units?
No, 2999 E. Floyd Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2999 E. Floyd Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2999 E. Floyd Drive has units with dishwashers.
