Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace courtyard

2960 Willow St Available 04/01/19 Large 3 bedroom with a main floor master home in Stapleton - Large 3 bedroom home with a main floor master in Stapleton. The main floor has a family room with a fireplace, dining room, kitchen with Stainless appliances. A south facing courtyard allows for lots of light to flood the house. In the rear of the main level, you will find a large laundry room with lots of storage and a sink. The master suite has an en-suite five piece bath with a huge closet with custom built-ins. Attached two car garage plus a half bath finishes out the main level.



The second floor has a large loft with an attached desk area. . Two additional bedrooms with an adjoining jack and jill bathroom and plenty of closet space.



The low maintenance home is perfect for someone that doesn't want to have to deal with shoveling snow or mowing the lawn. Only one block to the 80 acre Central Park.



Over 2200 sq ft above grade plus a full unfinished basement with an additional 1300 sq ft. This is a very large three bedroom home. It is a must see. This home also comes with a central vacuum system.



Please call Wes to schedule an appointment. 303-912-5275



(RLNE4777528)