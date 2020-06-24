All apartments in Denver
Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:50 PM

2960 Willow St

2960 Willow Street · No Longer Available
Location

2960 Willow Street, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2960 Willow St Available 04/01/19 Large 3 bedroom with a main floor master home in Stapleton - Large 3 bedroom home with a main floor master in Stapleton. The main floor has a family room with a fireplace, dining room, kitchen with Stainless appliances. A south facing courtyard allows for lots of light to flood the house. In the rear of the main level, you will find a large laundry room with lots of storage and a sink. The master suite has an en-suite five piece bath with a huge closet with custom built-ins. Attached two car garage plus a half bath finishes out the main level.

The second floor has a large loft with an attached desk area. . Two additional bedrooms with an adjoining jack and jill bathroom and plenty of closet space.

The low maintenance home is perfect for someone that doesn't want to have to deal with shoveling snow or mowing the lawn. Only one block to the 80 acre Central Park.

Over 2200 sq ft above grade plus a full unfinished basement with an additional 1300 sq ft. This is a very large three bedroom home. It is a must see. This home also comes with a central vacuum system.

Please call Wes to schedule an appointment. 303-912-5275

(RLNE4777528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2960 Willow St have any available units?
2960 Willow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2960 Willow St have?
Some of 2960 Willow St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2960 Willow St currently offering any rent specials?
2960 Willow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2960 Willow St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2960 Willow St is pet friendly.
Does 2960 Willow St offer parking?
Yes, 2960 Willow St offers parking.
Does 2960 Willow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2960 Willow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2960 Willow St have a pool?
No, 2960 Willow St does not have a pool.
Does 2960 Willow St have accessible units?
No, 2960 Willow St does not have accessible units.
Does 2960 Willow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2960 Willow St does not have units with dishwashers.
