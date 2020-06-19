295 S Jasmine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE 07/15/2020



10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options



Very spacious floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms located in the Crestmoor area. Each bedroom has its own updated bathroom PLUS there is a half bath on the main floor for guest use. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and slab granite counters. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in family room and all bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage with large circle drive. Please email or text for quickest response.



Resident Responsibilities: Xcel gas/electric, Denver water/trash, & Cable/Internet. Lawncare is included in Rent!



Sorry, No Pets!



For showing, please call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person tour*



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com. All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.