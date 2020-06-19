All apartments in Denver
Last updated May 16 2020 at 7:32 AM

295 S Jasmine St

295 South Jasmine Street · (720) 749-0475
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

295 South Jasmine Street, Denver, CO 80224
Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3203 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE 07/15/2020

10 - 12 Month Lease Term Options

Very spacious floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms located in the Crestmoor area. Each bedroom has its own updated bathroom PLUS there is a half bath on the main floor for guest use. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile floors and slab granite counters. Hardwood floors in living room and dining room, carpet in family room and all bedrooms. Attached 2 car garage with large circle drive. Please email or text for quickest response.

Resident Responsibilities: Xcel gas/electric, Denver water/trash, & Cable/Internet. Lawncare is included in Rent!

Sorry, No Pets!

For showing, please call or text Natasha at (720) 749-0475 or email Natasha@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person tour*

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com. All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing contact listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 295 S Jasmine St have any available units?
295 S Jasmine St has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 295 S Jasmine St have?
Some of 295 S Jasmine St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 295 S Jasmine St currently offering any rent specials?
295 S Jasmine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 295 S Jasmine St pet-friendly?
No, 295 S Jasmine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 295 S Jasmine St offer parking?
Yes, 295 S Jasmine St does offer parking.
Does 295 S Jasmine St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 295 S Jasmine St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 295 S Jasmine St have a pool?
No, 295 S Jasmine St does not have a pool.
Does 295 S Jasmine St have accessible units?
No, 295 S Jasmine St does not have accessible units.
Does 295 S Jasmine St have units with dishwashers?
No, 295 S Jasmine St does not have units with dishwashers.
