All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2910 Niagara Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2910 Niagara Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

2910 Niagara Street

2910 Niagara Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2910 Niagara Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Cute 2 Bedroom Home In Park Hill! Large Detached Garage! - This home is a must see! Hardwood flooring, beautiful light fixtures and great architectural features! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room and open dining room and kitchen with extra counter space. Laundry room features cabinets. Features a 1-car garage with alley access and extra parking! HUGE private fenced backyard with patio space! This home offers relaxation not far from Downtown Denver! Minutes from the Zoo, Museums and City Park! Pets considered with owner approval and deposit required. Please email Stuart at Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com or call (720) 697-0716 for a Showing!

This home is professionally marketed and managed by Stars and Stripes Homes, Inc. - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

(RLNE4293662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2910 Niagara Street have any available units?
2910 Niagara Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2910 Niagara Street have?
Some of 2910 Niagara Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2910 Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
2910 Niagara Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2910 Niagara Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2910 Niagara Street is pet friendly.
Does 2910 Niagara Street offer parking?
Yes, 2910 Niagara Street offers parking.
Does 2910 Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2910 Niagara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2910 Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 2910 Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 2910 Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 2910 Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2910 Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2910 Niagara Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
The Clarkson
1756 Clarkson St
Denver, CO 80218
245 Bannock
245 Bannock St
Denver, CO 80223
The Kent Apartments
3400 E 17th Ave
Denver, CO 80206
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue
Denver, CO 80219
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
Amaranth Apartments
2190 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80206

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University